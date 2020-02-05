So America officially has a new branch of the military. The newly minted U.S. Space Force has an official logo as well. Many have said it bears a striking resemblance to the insignia on the shirts of crew members of the “Star Trek” television and movie franchise.
There was a time when everything having to do with space exploration had a military bent to it. Maybe we’re headed in that direction again with the new branch, but after the Apollo missions to the moon ended, the United States entered a period of true scientific discovery in its exploration plans. The space shuttle was the hallmark of that time.
Saturday marked a grim anniversary.
On Feb. 1, 2003, two astronauts who had at one time been stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and had forged friendships here in our community, were killed, along with their five crew mates. They died when the space shuttle Columbia, on its 28th mission in 22 years of reusable rocketry, traveling nearly 13,000 mph and only minutes from its planned glide of a landing at Cape Canaveral, Fla., disintegrated over Texas and Louisiana during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere after 16 days in space. An investigation later determined that a large piece of foam had fallen from the shuttle’s external tank upon takeoff and breached its left wing.
Navy Cmdr. William Cameron “Willie” McCool, Columbia’s pilot, was 41. He was a graduate of the U.S. Test Pilot School at Pax River, and worked here on the base at the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate from 1991 to 1994. He had graduated second in his class from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1983. Author Tom Wolfe, whose iconic novel-turned-movie about the space program (which included Pax River prominently) would have absolutely loved him. McCool had the right stuff.
So did Navy Capt. David Brown. A 46-year-old physician, he was a mission specialist aboard Columbia. In 1978, he received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of William and Mary. Four years later, he earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, and soon afterward joined the Navy. He was stationed at Pax River in 1995 and 1996, and served as the test pilot school’s flight surgeon.
Like McCool, he was achievement personified. They were the best and the brightest. Scholars, athletes, natural leaders. During their hitches in Southern Maryland, the two future astronauts made lasting impressions on the local people with whom they lived and worked.
McCool was an avid runner, competing in 1993 in the Mattapany Trail Half-Marathon, which was a 13.1-mile race from St. Mary’s City to the naval base. He and his wife, Lani, lived at Pax River with their three sons, Cameron, Chris and Sean, who attended Little Flower School in Great Mills. “His genuine spirit was a blessing to everyone,” said a friend of McCool’s in St. Mary’s after his death.
Brown was an athlete as well, a bicyclist. He was single, and was a regular at Courtney’s Restaurant in Ridge. A friend here recalled after the shuttle accident, “The only comfort I have is that he was able to spend 16 days in space. That’s all he ever wanted to do. That was his dream.”
Both men had invited friends from St. Mary’s to attend the launch of Columbia from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in January 2003. They were given VIP treatment and enjoyed watching the liftoff of the shuttle, an amazing spacecraft that took off like a rocket but landed like an airplane. About a week later, McCool emailed his friends from space and described the beauty he and his crew mates were witnessing.
Sadly, the seven astronauts never got to share those experiences in person with their friends and colleagues here in Southern Maryland.
But the important work they did — and died for — continues, both in the space program and at NAS Pax River, through which at least 90 astronauts have passed through for training over the years, from the Mercury projects through the Gemini and Apollo programs and other projects.
Many of our astronauts were graduates of the test pilot school here, including Navy Capt. Michael J. Smith, who was the pilot of the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded just 73 seconds after its liftoff 34 years ago yesterday.
The Columbia astronauts are immortalized in a Navy housing area along First Colony Boulevard in California, Md., called Columbia Colony. Streets there are named for Brown and McCool, as well as for the other five astronauts who died Feb. 1, 2003. They are streets named for heroes.