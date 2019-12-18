The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. For many, it means time spent enjoying holiday parties, gatherings with friends and family, cooking, shopping and other numerous festivities.
It is a time for counting one’s gifts, not so much the ones given, but the ones received and accumulated throughout the year. Good health, a steady, good-paying job, a nice home are just some of those gifts that many may take for granted during the humdrum buzz of everyday life.
While many will be counting themselves fortunate, there are those for which fortune has been less kind.
The Maryland Independent has published numerous stories over the last few years that detailed the efforts of local volunteers in assisting those unfortunate enough to find themselves homeless. Homelessness is a subject that people seem to acknowledge begrudgingly, yet don’t feel comfortable talking about.
According to the 2018 Annual Report on Homelessness by the Maryland Interagency Council on Homelessness, there are 6,576 sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in Maryland. Of those numbers, 2,330 were people in a family, with 4,346 being single. The number of homeless veterans was 548. The majority of the total number are adults over the age of 24 (4,811) with children under the age of 18 is 1,397.
The report also counted 221 homeless encampments statewide.
A common misconception is that homelessness is a product of a bad job market or simply bad choices made by individuals, such as drug or alcohol addiction. There are several other misconceptions, from mental illness to being too lazy.
In reality, the reasons are often frighteningly simple and something that people do not like to confront head on because it makes them uncomfortable.
While many are lucky enough to have health care through a job or spouse, consider what a sudden illness or accident and the unexpected havoc it could cause on one’s financial status. Or it could be the unexpected loss of a job. It can be something that people every day take for granted, yet its sudden, unexpected loss can cause ripples that have a substantial impact over time.
Consider for a moment that Maryland has the seventh highest housing wage in the country. A housing wage is an amount, per hour, a person must earn working a 40-hour week to be able to afford a two-bedroom unit priced at fair market rent.
Couple that with a 2018 Career Builder survey that found 78% of Americans claim to live paycheck to paycheck, with more than one in four workers not setting aside savings each month and three in four workers saying that they are living in debt. Add to that a 2017 Bankrate study that found only 39% of American families have enough saved in case of a $1,000 emergency.
Lifestyles of Maryland located in La Plata provided services of one kind or another to 890 individuals in 2018, and the Charles County public school system has reported as many as 700 students registered were without a fixed address.
It becomes clear to see how a simple string of events could compound over time for one to find themselves potentially homeless. Perhaps that is a reason people are reluctant to acknowledge the issue of homelessness, that given another roll of the dice, they themselves could easily see how they could be without a home.
So, while taking the time this holiday season to celebrate one’s good fortune, take a moment to consider that given another simple toss of the coin, how easily one’s position could be transposed.
Then, maybe, take the time to either give a little back or pay it forward. The simple act of empathy might not be a big one, but sometimes it is something small that can go a long way.
And this week, on Thursday, Lifestyles of Maryland and Christ Episcopal Church in La Plata will be hosting the annual National Homeless Persons Interfaith Memorial Service starting at 4:30 p.m. at the church to remember the homeless individuals who have died locally.
The event coincides with the National Homeless Persons Memorial Day two days later held on the longest night of the year, Dec. 21.