Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.
Once again, that’s the theme of Catholic Schools Week, which runs through Saturday, Feb. 1. Here in Charles County there are three Catholic schools: Saint Peter’s School, St. Mary’s School in Bryantown and Archbishop Neale School. Those three schools currently serve a combined 839 students.
And down in the county to our south, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, run by the Xavierian Brothers religious order, serves about 700 students from all around Southern Maryland.
The news is generally good for Catholic schools, but a building down in St. Mary’s County stands as a stark reminder of what can happen when parish and community support waiver. Holy Angels Sacred Heart School was closed in 2009 by the archdiocese for being nearly half a million dollars in arrears after its enrollment and revenue continued to spiral downward.
Indeed, long gone are the days when the nuns from the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth ruled the roost. Schools then could operate much more cheaply with those dedicated sisters as teachers. Today, with lay teachers in the classrooms, who are certainly no less dedicated but who have families to support, salaries have needed to be at least somewhat competitive with how the public schools pay.
Suffice it to say, those who teach in Catholic schools here in the 21st century do so because they are committed to offering smaller class sizes, which translates into more individual attention — all seasoned overtly with Catholic values. And it’s that spirit and commitment that Catholic Schools Week celebrates and lauds.
Catholic schools benefit the community in many ways — and in a practical sense, save the public schools from overcrowding. The National Catholic Education Association, an advocate of Catholic Schools Week since its start in 1974, says based on an average cost per pupil of public education nationally of $12,608, Catholic schools save $24 billion a year. That’s notable.
Families who choose to send their children to Catholic school pay twice to do so, once in their taxes for all schools, and once in tuition. So there’s a commitment there that reflects confidence in the local leadership of those schools.
The archdiocese that controls some of the Catholic schools in our region has come under considerable scrutiny in the past few years, rising to the level of a crisis of confidence among many. There is still a lot of healing that needs to take place, but a new archbishop, the Rev. Wilton Gregory, is shepherding the parishes and schools in hopefully a better direction. Gregory was in St. Mary’s this week as he celebrated Mass at Mother Catherine Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Let’s hope these schools have a solid future, giving them something to really celebrate for a long time to come.