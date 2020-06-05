There seem to be two justice systems

People of all races and backgrounds have said it for years: There seem to be two criminal justice systems in America. One is for white people, the other is for people of color. And they’re by no means on equal footing.
The latest chapter in this unseemly saga played out last week in Minneapolis, when George Floyd, an African American man, died while being detained next to a police car. Three policemen held him down while another watched. One of them knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to various reports including video footage of the incident. All four policemen were fired from their jobs, and the one who knelt on Floyd’s neck has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three have been charged with aiding and abetting.
Floyd’s death ignited protests across the nation and even the world. Many of these have turned violent, ugly and deadly, but it’s important to note that many more of them have instead featured police and community members coming together in peace, agreeing that this latest senseless death of a black American in the custody of white officers sworn to protect and serve can finally be an agent for positive change.
“We are disheartened, angered, and frustrated by the tragic way that George Floyd died while in police custody,” Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon on behalf of the Charles County Board of Commissioners. “We grieve along with his family, and all those who have been affected by racial injustice embedded in so many areas of our society. From health care, to education, employment, housing, and economic disparities, we must do our part as local leaders to pursue changes that address these inequalities and inequities.”
“Sadly, for the umpteenth time, Americans have had to take to the streets to demand accountability and justice for another soul killed by the police,” Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington said in a letter to the editor in today’s paper. “Now is the time for the unjustifiable killing of black men to stop. Our lives matter too.”
Like Collins, he too is a black man and knows the stories well. He has been calling for a “Charles County Civilian Review Board” to review allegations of abuse by police. The board is not meant as a criticism of local police agencies but to ensure police officers are held accountable when they do act unjustly and are afoul of the law.
As we have seen over and over, it’s especially important for black families to have “the talk” with their children about how to behave around police officers. Although many won’t openly admit it, white people walk out of their homes every day surrounded by a force field of protection that minorities can’t match: their lighter skin color. A huge part of the clashes between minorities and the criminal justice system is that so many African Americans — men in particular — feel automatically and unjustly branded as suspects. This absolutely should not be. The old saying is that justice is blind, but it also needs to be colorblind.
People of faith are taught from infancy that all human beings are made in the image of their creator. That’s why in religious art throughout the centuries, you’ll see a blond, blue-eyed Jesus in northern European paintings, a black Jesus in Africa, an almond-eyed Jesus in Asian nations.
There’s a lesson there for all of us to absorb. We are so much more alike than we are different. And to think a thin, shaded layer of epidermis causes so much dissension is sad to ponder.
So be part of the solution. If you see another gathering has been planned like the one shown on our Wednesday front page, show up and add your voice, peacefully. But with the novel coronavirus still among us, face masks and social distancing are strongly urged, and signs are welcomed.