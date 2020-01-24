If you’re interested in throwing in your hat for an elected position this year, you’d better get a move on. The deadline to file is today, Jan. 24, for the April 28 primary.
It promises to be a light ballot this time around. The busiest spot will be the race for the District 5 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, long held by incumbent Democrat Steny Hoyer. He faces primary challenges from Vanessa M. Hoffman of Columbia and Mckayla Wilkes of Waldorf. On the Republican primary ballot, candidates so far include Bryan Cubero of Lexington Park, Lee Havis of College Park, Kenneth Lee of Huntingtown, Chris Palombi of St. Leonard, Doug Sayers of La Plata and Mark S. Leishear of Solomons.
So apart from the presidential primary vote, the only other folks on the ballot in Charles will be those running for spots to a 15-year term to the circuit bench. Judge Amy J. Bragunier, who is the county administrative judge and has served since Nov. 22, 2002, filed to stand for another term. Judge Patrick Devine was appointed at the beginning of last year and has filed to stay for a full term. Two challengers filed this week: Adrienne Davis of Waldorf and Makeba Gibbs of La Plata.
With the ballots being set today, we figured this would be a good time to remind our readers of our policy regarding letters to the editor.
During the election campaign, the Maryland Independent will not print letters from candidates themselves commenting on the issues or stating positions. Those are nothing more than campaign advertisements, but we would happily accommodate you by directing you to our advertising department. Exceptions are when a candidate is replying to editorial criticism from the Maryland Independent, disputing news reporting, or replying to an inaccurate attack from another letter writer. Even then, such letters of reply may be printed at the sole discretion of the editor. And the word limit on those letters is the same for all letters on this page: 600 words. That length should be sufficient to get your point across.
Another exception to letters from candidates is if the candidate has absolutely no opposition in this year’s campaign cycle, even through to the Nov. 3 general election. Since they are guaranteed to be reelected, they have a looser rein on them regarding our policy. However, if a completely unopposed candidate should submit a political letter endorsing or criticizing another candidate in a race for another office, that writer would be held to the same standard as any other citizen letter writer.
Indeed, we welcome letters from all readers as the political process plays out. If you support a candidate — local or statewide — we want to hear from you. If you oppose a candidate, we want to hear from you. If you have ideas about how to improve the system, we want to hear from you.
Just email your letter to letters@themarylandindependent.com or dweigel@somdnews.com, and we’ll take it from there. You could also send your letter by U.S. mail or fax, or drop it off in person at our office (see the box at the bottom of this page for details). Honestly, we would greatly prefer letters to be emailed, because letters submitted on paper instead of electronically must be retyped by us, and mistakes could happen. So if you have access to a computer, please email us.
By whatever means you choose to submit a letter, all of the usual rules apply. Your letter must include your name, town of residence and phone number. Your phone number won’t be published, though. It’s just for verification. And while 600 words mark the limit for letters, know that if your submission is somewhat shorter than that, it stands the chance of getting printed sooner, since we can fit more short letters on a page.
Also, you’ll be asked by the editor if you are related by blood or marriage to the candidate about whom you are writing, or if you are working for the candidate’s campaign. Of course, that doesn’t disqualify the letter from being published, nor does it move it up in line for consideration. We’re doing this in the interest of full disclosure, and if you’re the candidate’s brother-in-law or grandmother, that will be published after your name and town of residence at the end of the letter. Transparency and clarity are what we’re after here. It’s only fair to all concerned.
Letter writers are generally restricted to one published submission a month. And as always, we reserve the right to edit or reject all letters. In addition to publication in print, all accepted letters will be posted on www.somdnews.com.
So feel free to write us about candidates — just play by the rules.