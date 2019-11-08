Charles County announced last week that all three major national bond rating agencies have reaffirmed the county’s AAA bond rating. Private independent rating services meet with county leaders and fiscal staff annually to evaluate the county’s ability to repay bonds’ principal and interest in a timely manner. Top bond ratings are earned by demonstrating the strength of the county’s financial position and economic stability.
Bond ratings (expressed in letters from “AAA” to “C”) are grades given to bonds that indicate their credit quality. Private independent rating services provide these evaluations of a bond issuer’s financial strength, or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely manner.
These ratings help Charles County to receive the best interest rates in order to finance capital projects, such as public schools, water and sewer systems and road maintenance, and save the county millions of dollars. Achieving strong ratings reflect the county’s financial responsibility and strong fiscal management and are a result of careful stewardship of our county resources and other factors such as the county’s quality of life and stable tax base.
One of the bond rating agencies, S&P Global Ratings, noted the rating is based on the county’s very strong management with “strong financial policies and practices.” The report also highlighted “the county’s proactive and multi-pronged approach to climate change as indicative of the management team’s overall long-term planning strategy.”
Moody’s evaluation cites “the county’s healthy financial position and adherence to formal financial and debt policies, which will likely continue to support stable financial operations going forward.”
Fitch Ratings said they expect “the county to maintain a high level of fundamental financial flexibility throughout economic cycles, supported by solid economic and revenue prospects, expenditure and revenue flexibility and sound reserve levels.”
The county’s $58 million general obligation bonds were held for public sale on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to fund improvements in schools, general government facilities, and water and sewer projects. For additional information about the county’s bond ratings or adopted fiscal 2020 budget, visit our website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.