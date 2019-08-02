Vendors who are interested in doing business with Charles County Government have several opportunities available annually. One of these ways is through the competitive, sealed bidding process.
The county purchases a variety of goods and services from outside individuals, companies and businesses, based on the fiscal budget approved annually by the Board of County Commissioners. These goods and services generally include architectural and engineering services, construction services, janitorial supplies, industrial chemicals, heavy equipment, vehicles, water and sewer construction, recreation equipment, office supplies and furniture, and safety supplies and equipment. Most procurement is initiated or requested by county departments.
The procurement process can seem complex, but if you have questions along the way, make your first call to our Purchasing Division at 301-645-0656 or email PURAdmin@CharlesCountyMD.gov. If you would like to make an appointment for an in-person visit, contact the Purchasing Division directly by phone or email. The division is located in the Charles County Government Building at 200 Baltimore St., Room B130, in La Plata.
Once you are ready to begin a bid or proposal, remember to always read the solicitation documents thoroughly before submitting questions. Remember that bids/proposals missing required information and/or containing incomplete forms may be rejected. Consider attending informational meetings, if offered, so you can ask questions and make contact with other interested businesses. Be sure to check the Bid Board frequently for solicitation updates. Bidders are responsible to be aware of any addendums, updates or notices concerning solicitations published on the county’s Bid Board. Pay attention to deadlines and make sure your bid/proposal is submitted to the Purchasing Division prior to the published closing date and time. The county cannot accept late submissions.
Businesses or individuals interested in doing business with Charles County are encouraged to register for the state of Maryland’s online bid board to receive bidding opportunities from the state of Maryland and local governments statewide. The current eMaryland Marketplace will be replaced by eMaryland Marketplace Advantage this summer. No vendor data will be carried from the old system into eMMA. Vendors are encouraged to pre-register with the state of Maryland to ease transition to the new system. Additional information is available at: procurement.maryland.gov.
Minority or small local businesses face challenges when trying to win government contracts. Charles County Government can help eligible businesses through the county’s Minority Business Enterprise Program or the Small Local Business Enterprise Program, available through the Economic Development Department. The Economic Development Department also has a Business Development Loan Fund for minorities, women, and veterans. This fund offers micro-loans up to $35,000, which can be used for working capital, inventory, staffing, and more. For further assistance with business resources, programs or information, call the Economic Development Department at 301-885-1340 or visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/business-support.
We hope you will consider doing business with Charles County Government-we are here for you by phone and email, or at the Purchasing Division Office.