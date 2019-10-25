Next month is Family Caregivers Month, and it’s a great time to learn more about the caregiving support resources available to you and your family. Caregiving for a loved one is time-intensive and sometimes stressful. The Department of Community Services offers several support services for caregivers under the National Family Caregivers Support Program. The national program works to help fill the gaps or alleviate a portion of the emotional and financial burden associated with caregiving. Services offered include information and outreach, assistance with respite care, caregiver training and a support group. The caregiver support group meets on the last Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. at the Richard R. Clark Senior Center at 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Stop by or call 301-934-5423.
To be eligible for the Family Caregivers Support Program, you must be an adult family member or other informal caregiver age 18 and older providing care to individuals 60 years of age and older; an adult family member or other informal caregiver age 18 and older providing care to individuals of any age with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders; an older relative (not parent) age 55 and older providing care to children under the age of 18; or an older relative, including parent, age 55 and older providing care to adults ages 18-59 with disabilities. For ore information, contact Cindy Olmsted by phone at 301-934-0128, or by email at OlmstedC@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
Another valuable resource to those seeking support services is the Maryland Access Point of Charles County. The goal of MAP is to provide a “no wrong door” approach to improve information and access to all programs and services for which an individual may be eligible.
This resource allows individuals seeking services to receive navigation assistance from a single point of entry, to avoid having to go from agency to agency for information. MAP staff will assist with applications for public benefit programs such as energy assistance, food stamps, and Homeowners and Renters Property Tax Credits, as well as help with Medicare or Medicaid programs. MAP staff can also provide eligibility screening and counseling to assist individuals with determining the programs available to meet individual needs.
To be eligible for MAP, you must be over the age of 50, over the age of 18 with a disability or a caregiver for the elderly and adults with disabilities. Help is only a phone call away. To take advantage of MAP, call 1-855-843-9725. You can also email MDAccessPoint@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
We hope you take advantage of the caregiving services you are eligible for and that they provide the support you and your family need to live happy and healthy lives in the county.