Charles County has access to many ponds, lakes, rivers and streams, which means you have plenty of opportunities to spend time outdoors with family and friends fishing.
Whether you are an avid fisherman or have never fished before, come visit our parks and explore fishing here in Charles County.
In our Charles County parks, there are five public boat ramps, located at Friendship Farm Park, 4715 Friendship Landing in Nanjemoy; Gilbert Run Park, 13140 Charles St. in Charlotte Hall; Hatton Creek Boat Ramp, 13135 Hatton Creek Road in Newburg; Mallows Bay Park, 1440 Wilson Landing Road in Nanjemoy; and Marshall Hall Boat Ramp, 1005 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road.
There is no charge to launch your boats at these facilities within our parks. In addition to paved boat ramps, we also have floating kayak launches at Gilbert Run Park, Friendship Farm Park and Mallows Bay Park.
There are plenty of fishing opportunities available to those that don’t own or have access to a boat.
Within our parks, we have shoreline-based areas to fish. At the Marshall Hall Boat Ramp, there is a small shoreline fishing area. You can also utilize fishing piers at Friendship Farm Park, Southern Park, 15885 Wilson Road in Newburg or Hatton Creek Boat Ramp.
Gilbert Run Park offers a 60-acre freshwater lake with five fishing piers available around the lake. A 1.6-mile trail borders the lake, allowing for even more shoreline access. Boats may be rented for a fee throughout the season running from April to October. For more information on boat rentals, call 301-932-1083.
Youth fishing classes and programs, as well as fishing derbies are also available. Free fishing classes are held twice a month during the months of June, July and August. These classes are designed to introduce children, ages 6 to 15 years old, to fishing. Children will learn the basics of fishing including casting, baiting a hook, safety, and more. Call 301-932-1083 for more information.
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism also hosts two annual Fishing Buddies’ Derbies at Gilbert Run Park. These derbies are team-oriented events in which a child (ages 6 to 15), and an adult (21 years of age or older) fish together from either the bank or from a boat to try and catch the largest or most fish for various fish categories. Winners of each category receive a trophy and each participant has a chance at walking away with a door prize. Online registration is required and there is a small entry fee for this event. The next derby is Saturday, Oct. 12. Register at www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/parks-special-events, or call 301-932-3470 for more information on registration.
Whether you are an avid angler or a novice, bound to the bank or fishing from a boat, there are plenty of opportunities to fish at our Charles County parks. We hope that you and your family will take the time to explore all that our parks have to offer.