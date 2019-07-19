Give your children a jump-start on learning this summer by bringing them to the 11th Annual Early Childhood Day. Open to children, parents, child-care providers, teachers and other early childhood professionals, this event is a great opportunity to meet others in your community, find available resources for children, and provide your little one with some summer fun. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Capital Clubhouse, at 3033 Waldorf Marketplace in Waldorf.
This year’s theme is “Ready-for-School” and focuses on the importance of early childhood learning from birth through 5 years old. Children can enjoy face painting, balloons, music, games and rock climbing. There will also be story time, storybook characters and drawings for door prizes.
Early Childhood Day is hosted by the Charles County Advocacy Council for Children Youth and Families/Local Management Board. This board coordinates an array of services for local children, youth and families, as well as monitors and evaluates contracts for services, outcomes and results provided in the county by private human services organizations.
The advocacy council’s overall mission is to improve the quality of life for Charles County children, youth and families by ensuring that human service programs are plentiful, accessible, and high quality. Working with citizens, government, public and private human service agencies, the organization strives to make Charles County a better place by aligning our community needs with the Maryland Results for Child Well-Being.
One of the programs funded by the council is the Local Care Team. LCT is a team of professionals from child serving agencies in Charles County that gather together at one table to identify needs, make connections and advise and assist families with children who have intensive emotional and behavioral needs. If you have a child struggling with emotional and behavioral needs that are putting him or her or the family at risk and you don’t know where to turn, contact Jennifer Meadows at 301-934-6769 or MeadowsJ@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Meadows will discuss your concerns and help you determine if your child would benefit from having their needs addressed at the next Local Care Team meeting.
Other programs funded through advocacy council that may benefit your family include the BRIDGE (Building Resiliency for Infancy through Development, Growth, and Empowerment) Program, Family Navigator, Functional Family Therapy, Healthy Families Charles County, Maternal Child Health, Summer Meals and Youth Services Bureau. To learn more about CCACCYF and available programs, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/local-management-board/charles-county-advocacy-council-children-youth-and-families-local-management.
We hope you and your family take advantage of the Charles County’s youth resources and we look forward to seeing you at Early Childhood Day this summer.