As a taxpayer, you are vital in helping Charles County Government provide services to our community. Reviewing the county budget is one way you can find out how your tax dollars are being used. Let’s explore how the budget process works.
Time, money and management all play important roles in the budget process.
The process lasts nine months and involves Charles County Government staff, the elected county commissioners and partner agencies working together to provide recommendations for the adoption of the General Fund Operating Budget.
The budget process begins in the fall with county analysts sending out suggestions to all departments. Analysts and directors then meet and department budgets are created. Each department is assigned an analyst to assist them throughout their portion of the process.
Departments submit their recommendations to the county administrator for review. The county administrator uses those recommendations to compare all budgets to available funds. If there’s a deficit, cuts are considered. If there’s a surplus, the county administrator will consider new requests for next year.
At this stage, the county’s lead budget advisors, department directors and the county administrator bring the budget to county commissioners for review.
A public hearing is held to give residents a chance to voice their opinions. Commissioners take comments into consideration and adjust the budget if needed before approving. After approval, the budget goes into effect July 1, which begins a new fiscal year for Charles County Government.
After much time and planning, the fiscal 2020 budget is complete. The adopted general fund budget totals more than $425,097,500, an increase of 5.1% over fiscal 2019. The Commissioners adopted a balanced budget without raising property tax and income tax rates. Funding for education and public safety accounts for more than 71% of the general fund budget.
The budget adoption supports an investment in the County Government workforce. The five-year capital improvement program (fiscal 2020-2024) totals approximately $546 million to fund one-time expenditures for community assets.
Budget highlights:
• The real property tax rate is maintained at $1.141 for county government and $0.064 for fire and rescue per $100 of assessed value.
• The local income tax rate is maintained at 3.03% of the state liability.
• There was a $10.09 million funding increase for Charles County Public Schools, 5.5% more than fiscal 2019. The county’s $192 million investment, to support salary raises for teachers and other public school employees, is the largest ever for Charles County Public Schools.
• College of Southern Maryland funding was increased to nearly $10.4 million.
• There was a $4.47 million funding increase for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, 4.9% more than fiscal 2019, to support hiring staff for the forensic science unit and two new school resource officers, and a salary increase for staff.
Fiscal 2020 budget information and documents are available online at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/budgetprocess. We hope you will look at these resources and learn more about how your county government is working for you.