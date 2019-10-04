If you enjoy a good jump scare or creepy tale, Charles County is filled with local legends and ghost stories just waiting to be told. As you get in the Halloween spirit this month, you can enjoy many haunting tales at the Port Tobacco Historic Village at 8450 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco, in the location these stories unfolded.
There are free tours at the Port Tobacco Historic Village on Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last tour at 3:30 p.m. each day. The tours include the Port Tobacco Courthouse, Stagg Hall and Burch House. Each site explores unique history and legends.
To hear stories of ghostly encounters, plan to tour Stagg Hall and listen to haunting tales of this “Village of Souls.” Stagg Hall features much of its original architecture, but does it retain parts of its original owners too? When bottles rattle in still air, have the former merchants returned for another lively gathering? You will have to come find out for yourself.
Following the murders of two local women in the late 1800s vengeance reigned in Charles County. Visit Port Tobacco’s Burch House to see the site of a standoff between mob members bent on punishing the accused killer and the town jailer obligated to protect him.
Port Tobacco’s cemetery may be small, but it still has many interesting stories to tell, including that of a young boy killed in a tragic accident. At the Port Tobacco Village, you can view his grave and walk to the location of his untimely demise.
There are also special events during October.
Maryland’s Legend of the Blue Dog began with a resident of Port Tobacco in the 18th century.
Celebrate the Halloween season with a reading of this chilling tale on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and learn about the story’s origin on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October.
You can continue the day with the local haunting spirits. Can psychics see the future? Is there really a portal to the spirit world?
Gather around the séance table of spy and spiritualist Olivia Floyd for a glimpse into the unknown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
We hope you take advantage of the history right in your backyard this October — after all, you never know what you might find. For additional information, contact the Port Tobacco Historic Village at 301-392-3418 or email HistoricDistrict@CharlesCountyMD.gov.