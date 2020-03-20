A child in the womb, from the instant it is conceived, has a soul.
Actually, each one of us can trace our beginnings as a soul in heaven before we even entered the womb. We just have a natural forgetting about our true home even as we, consciously or subconsciously, yearn to return there.
If you doubt this supernatural truth, I urge you to read “Memories of Heaven” by Dr. Wayne Dyer and Dee Garnes. This book consists of children’s astounding recollections of a time before they came to earth. Little ones, some younger than the age of two and with no religious knowledge or background, spontaneously share memories of Jesus, Mary, the angels and the light. Others remember what it was like being inside the womb. Some speak of and describe deceased siblings and grandparents they never met on earth, but knew in heaven.
“Memories of Heaven” takes no stance on religion per se, yet each testimony backs up scripture, including Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” There is no disputing that every child, at every stage in the womb, and certainly a newborn, is a soul created by God and destined for his purpose in life.
Children, like hope and salvation, are among God’s greatest gifts to us.
Pro-abortionists, and those who vote to install pro-abortionists in places of earthly power, should seriously ponder the destination of their own eternal souls before their actions on earth are held into account.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome