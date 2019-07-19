William Wetmore’s June 12 letter “Socialism, capitalism make us appealing” is a complete misrepresentation of the social welfare programs that have been instituted to improve the capitalistic economic system in the U.S.
For example, Medicare and Social Security are medical and pension insurance plans that provide a “safety net” to supplement employment benefits. Unemployment insurance provides partial security from business downturns and failures. None of these programs and services are intended to convert or “marry” capitalism to socialism, wherein the government — rather than individuals or businesses — owns and controls major industries, the economy is planned centrally, and the government is the main provider of goods and services for its citizens.
The role of federal, state and local governments is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the general public through the provision of essential public services and facilities, which we cannot individually do for ourselves. Internal improvements, such as transportation infrastructure, are not examples of socialism.
The most bizarre statement in his letter is that capitalism “is not designed … built to defend the nation.” To the contrary, it is the capitalistic military-industrial complex that ably supports the nation’s defense. Perhaps he was not taught that Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy were both founded on socialism.
Mr. Wetmore is merely a cheerleader for the Democratic Party. In May, he was advocating the abolishment of the electoral college.
Now that the Democratic Party is promoting socialism, he attempts to lessen political opposition by falsely conflating capitalism and socialism.
His arguments are blatantly disinformation intended to mislead.
Mary Broadhurst, California, Md.