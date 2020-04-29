A drop in reported child abuse doesn't mean there is less of it

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the fact that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month has taken something of a back seat to the acute issues this virus brings in its wake. Both COVID-19 and prevention of child abuse reminds us of the importance of connectedness. While we are physically isolated from our larger community, it is easy to lose sight of the prevalence of child abuse and neglect that occurs every day.
With our schools closed, social gatherings limited and social distancing the norm, Maryland is seeing up to a 70% decrease in reports of child abuse and neglect from this time last year. While one would hope it means there is less abuse, it unfortunately is more likely that we are receiving less reports because of the lack of daily connection. Now is an even more important time to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect by both promoting positive parenting and cultural connections while reminding ourselves, our family and our friends of what to do when abuse or neglect occurs or is suspected.
The Prevent Child Abuse website at https://preventchildabuse.org/coronavirus-resources/ provides great information on how to stay connected rather than isolated in these unprecedented times. Tips on family projects, managing stress and anxiety, and overall tips on reducing the incidence of abuse and neglect are offered.
Known or suspected child abuse can be anonymously reported by calling the Charles County Child Protective Services hotline (301-392-6739), the Sheriff’s Office (301-932-2222) or even the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline for assistance. Childhelp can be reached seven days a week, 24-hours a day, at its toll-free number: 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453).
Please don’t forget the importance of helping families and children remain safe from the trauma child abuse creates. Share this information with your friends and family so that we can keep awareness of child abuse and neglect in the public eye, even during this difficult time.