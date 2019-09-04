The United States can, correctly, be called a nation of immigrants. It is also a nation of xenophobes. Donald Trump is only the most recent and virulent representative of the breed.
This xenophobia is rooted in the myth that the United States is a nation of European immigrants and that it is defined by and should sustain at all costs its white European heritage. It manifests itself in the belief that one group/culture is inherently superior to others, and that group/culture is under threat. Trump plays these themes like a violin.
In this regard, however, our history isn’t pretty. The nation was founded on the mistrust and/or destruction of those who were considered to be, “the other.” Benjamin Franklin denounced “swarthy” German immigrants. Alexander Hamilton, who was born in the West Indies, warned against letting too many foreigners in because their deficient breeding and insufficient commitment to American values might threaten the new republic. In the mid-19th Century a political party — the Know Nothings (an apt name if there ever were one) — was founded on the belief that Germans and Irish Catholic immigrants were threatening the livelihoods of native-born Americans. The list of those who have been the objects of our xenophobia is not short: native Americans (slaughtered, put on reservations); Africans (forcibly imported, enslaved); Germans; Irish Catholics; Italians; Chinese (recruited to provide skilled labor in the 1850s until the depression of 1876 when they were blamed for taking away American jobs and depressing wages — sound familiar?); Mexicans (forcibly deported after the stock market crash of 1929 when jobs were scarce); Japanese (interned during World War II based on nothing more than their heritage); and, today, Muslims and Latinos.
In hindsight, most of us would look upon the attitudes and actions of times past as shortsighted, given the contributions each of these groups has made to our culture and our economy. And yet for some reason many — led by our demagogue-in-chief — feel completely justified in adopting those same exclusionary attitudes toward those cultures and races that are currently in the hot seat. As the king of Siam said in “The King and I,” it “is a puzzlement.”
Robert H. Volland, California, Md.