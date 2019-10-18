The House of Representatives has recently passed language to repeal prohibitions on implementing a national patient ID. Why is this so important? If also passed by the Senate and signed into law by the president, it would pave the way for creation of a national patient identifier, i. e. tracking number; the federal government would have total control over your medical care and personal information. If you think that HIPAA protects your privacy, think again. I personally have received mailings from sources that could only have obtained my contact information from my medical records, and a Unique National Patient Identifier would strip away what few protections HIPAA now provides, including consent.
In addition to total lack of privacy, this would potentially lead to the government rationing or denying my care, even with the National Patient ID. There are more details at www.cchfreedom.org. Hacking is a potential issue. The hospital system I use was the victim of a hack attack about three years ago, and patient information may have been compromised before it was fixed. Imagine the disaster that a cyberattack at the national level would be.
Finally, this would be mandatory. No special card, no care. Does that mean everyone could or would have to apply for this card? Even illegal immigrants?
If this scares you as much as it does me, please contact your congressman and senators and tell them the National Patient ID (H.R. 2740) is a disastrous idea and a massive invasion of our privacy. This is what “medical care for all” would mean.
The Southern Maryland contacts are: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), 202-224-4524, www.cardin.senate.gov/contact; Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), 202-224-4654, vanhollen.senate.gov/contact/email; and House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), 202-225-4131, hoyer.house.gov/.
Cheryl Allison, Waldorf