A rail line to the Potomac would serve all of Charles County

I was just reading the article on the light rail project getting back on track. I believe that at one time that there was a commuter line that terminated in the town of La Plata and was discontinued for lack of revenue.
The current CSX freight line extends from the Governor Nice Bridge to Greenbelt. Has anyone looked to form a business partnership with CSX to use their line for commuter purposes? They have rights of way adjacent to U.S. 301 that could be used for commuter parking.
In the years that we have lived here I can't recall seeing a CSX freight train traveling during the day on that line which leads me to believe that most of the coal for the plant comes in at night or by barge on the Potomac.
With the enhancement of the bridge to come, a commuter station at that location would allow drivers to park their cars and take rail to points north which would decrease the added daily road traffic on 301.
Southern Maryland in Charles County is changing in many of the same ways as parts of Virginia's farm country did outside the beltway. Why not get ahead of it in a more comprehensive way that includes all of the residents of Charles County?
Tim Almeida, Swan Point