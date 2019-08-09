I initially wrote this letter sometime in June of this year. I did not mail it at that time due to several circumstances preventing me. I was determined to rewrite the beginning of the letter so I could finally mail it. This preface refers to a letter to the editor dated April 3, written by Richard Turner, “Women’s health issue are theirs alone.” It was so cold and disturbing to me; I couldn’t let it go. Here is my response:
In the very first chapter of the Bible, Genesis 1:26-28, God told of creating man, Adam, and woman, Eve. Their main purpose in life was to be “fruitful and multiply.” In Exodus 20:1-17, one of God’s commandments is: “Thou shall not kill.” Jesus in the Bible loved all little children, Matthew 19:13-14.
Mr. Turner was responding to Robert Boudreaux’s letter, “Highest authority concerns unborn,” of March 22. Mr. Boudreaux is well-known for his long-standing passion for pro-life issues and the unborn child. He should be commended, not criticized. Although I missed Mr. Boudreaux’s letter, I have read many of his letters over the years; he’s a voice for the littlest member of society, a child. When one has a strong opinion about a situation that’s close to and coming from their heart, they have a right to defend his opinion, as you have and did in your letter. Pro-choice gives the woman a right to an abortion. That right terminates a fetus, which at very early stages of growth, to my estimation, constitutes killing of a life.
Years ago, before my third child was born, I had a miscarriage. I was unaware I was pregnant as I had no signs. When I passed the fetus, it was absolutely fee of blood or tissue. You could clearly see the fetus, a textbook image of a baby. My doctor told me to bring the fetus in a jar so he could examine it. He determined I was approximately two to four weeks pregnant. After seeing my baby so clearly, I could never imagine a woman purposely aborting a child. An infant has no voice or choice. The woman does. A woman should be the voice for her unborn who is not just a mass of muscle and tissue.
Mr. Turner, do you have children? Have you ever listened to a woman that witnessed the abortion of her child and later regretted it? Have you ever seen women that are actually victims of an abortion and survived? God does not cause children born in this country to live in poverty, homelessness or abuse. People do. Are the women you are making reference to as women who have adopted unwanted children, raised them, etc., the same type of women that choose to end an unborn life?
My last comment concerns people who are so passionate about animals and the abuse against them. They will do anything to make that animal comfortable and protected. Of course, one should not abuse an animal that is defenseless. It is against the law of humanity and the courts, yet, pro-choice advocates’ main concern now is keeping laws in place to kill an unborn child!
Cassie Sandrovich, Brandywine