The Accokeek Foundation is committed to working with the National Park Service, the community, and other partners to steward and protect Piscataway Park. The park covers approximately 5,000 acres, from Piscataway Creek to Marshall Hall, and is made up of a combination of public and private lands.
As described in a recent Maryland Independent article, some areas of the park are managed directly by the National Park Service, and other areas are managed under agreement with nonprofit partners like the Accokeek Foundation and the Alice Ferguson Foundation. Significantly, much of the land under easement is privately held and managed with the support of dedicated landowners and organizations like the Moyaone Association.
The Accokeek Foundation, established in 1957, stewards 200 acres of the park at the very end of Bryan Point Road. Our gates are open daily from dawn to dusk for visitors of all ages who enjoy a quiet space for recreation and reflection. We have staff on site every day to serve nearly 50,000 visitors annually from around the region, including almost 5,000 schoolchildren who come for education programs at the National Colonial Farm. We operate the park’s visitor center and offer free general admission, allowing visitors to enjoy hands-on history and other educational and volunteer programs, nature trails, farm animals, a fishing pier, and boat dock on the Potomac River.
Piscataway Park is a national treasure in Prince George’s County. It was created to preserve the view from George Washington’s Mount Vernon across the Potomac River, but it preserves so much more, including a wealth of environmental, cultural, and historic resources, from wetlands to farms to nationally-significant historic sites, and the traditional homeland of the Piscataway people. The National Park Service advises that concerns about Piscataway Park be reported to the U.S. Park Police at 202-610-7500, and that emergencies be reported directly to 911. The Accokeek Foundation can be reached at 301-283-2113 or via email at info@accokeek.org.
To learn more about visiting or volunteering in the park, please visit www.accokeekfoundation.org.
Laura Ford, Accokeek
Virginia Busby, Accokeek
Ford is president and CEO of the Accokeek Foundation and Busby is chair of the board.