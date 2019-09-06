In response to the Aug. 30 front page article in the Maryland Independent titled, “Diversity sought in sheriff’s office leaders,” the NAACP should be reminded that America is based on a meritocracy. A meritocracy, as defined by Merriam Webster, is “a system in which the talented are chosen and moved ahead on the basis of their achievement.”
Hiring and promoting individuals based on their race, creed, color or gender using the politically correct buzzword “diversity” is anti-American, racist to the core and detrimental to society. Hiring and promoting based on diversity not only misplaces priorities, but is totally nonsensical. For instance, If I’m on a plane, I’m not thinking, “I don’t care about the pilot’s experience or qualifications. In the interest of fairness and equality, my main concern is that the pilot is a female who looks, acts and thinks like me.”
Employers in every field need to be free to hire and promote the best and the brightest and the most qualified and experienced, regardless of race, creed, color or gender, whether the position being filled is for pilot, surgeon, teacher, police, plumber or any other job or profession.
All Americans would be better off focusing their time, energy and thought processes on obtaining and maintaining excellence, experience and achievement, rather than trying to game the system and get ahead based on their minority status. As the wise and articulate Thomas Sowell said, “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”
Bernadette Smith, Welcome