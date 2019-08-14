Scientists don’t yet fully understand what causes Alzheimer’s disease in most people. In people with early-onset Alzheimer’s, a genetic mutation may be the cause. Late-onset Alzheimer’s arises from a complex series of brain changes that occur over decades. The causes probably include a combination of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. The importance of any one of these factors in increasing or decreasing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s may differ from person to person.
In most people with Alzheimers, symptoms first appear after age 60. There is no cure for the disease, which worsens as it progresses, and it eventually leads to death. Prevention requires a healthy body, mind and spirit plus tools to manage a healthier lifestyle. Clinical data warehousing in advance study for Alzheimer's research and its clinical applications, as part of an emerging scientific effort to draw on healthcare IT data, is a technology to help patients, caregivers and doctors retrieve lost and compromised functional information.
Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and today of the 5.4 million Americans who are living with the disease. Every 69 seconds someone in America develops Alzheimer's disease, and by mid-century someone will develop Alzheimer's every 33 seconds.
Mauris Griffin, Atlanta, Ga.