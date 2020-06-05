Alzheimer’s research needs more federal funding

Alzheimer’s is a growing public health crisis that threatens to bankrupt America. In 2019, caring for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias will cost $290 billion — including $195 billion in direct costs to Medicare and Medicaid. That is why I am joining the Alzheimer’s Association in asking Congress to include an additional $350 million increase for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health in the government’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s disease. I also operate assisted living facility Elder Estates. I understand the enormous burden dementia has on Maryland families and the economy. Today, there are 110,000 Maryland residents living with Alzheimer’s — the only leading cause of death without a way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression.
I thank congressional staff from Congressman Steny Hoyer’s office for participating in Prince George’s County Walk to End Alzheimer’s with me at National Harbor. Please join me in asking Congressman Hoyer to continue to support an additional $350 million increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding at the NIH.
Together we can end Alzheimer’s. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight, go to alz.org/nca.
Carlotta Jackson, New Carrollton
The writer is an Alzheimer’s advocate.