I think Christians, especially those who are members of the 7 million Christians United for Israel, are deeply concerned about the spreading of anti-Israel and anti-semitic behavior by the Democratic Party and its supporters.
The Democratic Party supports the BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement which aims to destroy Israel and all of the Jewish people in the world. The Rev. John Hagee says, “Anti-semitism and BDS are a grave threat to Jewish existence and is ungodly.”
Believe it or not, Bethlehem (the birthplace of Jesus) has only 15% Christians, and Hebron has only 85 Jewish families because of the actions of “Palestinians.” There never was the name Palestinians until Yasser Arafat created it.
I thank you for treating me with kindness and grace as an American Jewish conservative Republican every single day in my dealings with you.
