Annual golf tournament for vet museum has been canceled this year

This is to advise you that the “Salute Our Veterans 6th Annual Golf Tournament” must be canceled this year. The Maryland Veterans Museum and the Swan Point Veterans came to this conclusion after sincere deliberation. The coronavirus (COVID-19) is having an affect not only on our personal lives, our families, our businesses, but other things that we hold dear to us. Danny Mayer and I have been evaluating the situation daily.
It is with disappointment and concern that we came to this conclusion. We are disappointed in that the “Salute Our Veterans Golf Tournament” is the premier event that is held each year and so many of our community participate and enjoy sharing this day to honor and remember our heroes. It is with concern that we are unable to hold this event because this event also generates significant funds for the museum to operate. We jointly felt that it was inappropriate to hold an event that took potential funds from families and the business community that has supported us so greatly over the years. This year these funds are needed to take care of our businesses and to retain employees. As much as the museum needs the funds that are generated by the tournament, we must be considerate of the our community and support them just as they supported us each year.
As you are aware, the governmental dictates closed the museum to the public as it is a non-essential operation. The fact is that without the tournament we would have had to reduce museum activities anyway, as there are no longer funds to operate at the present. In order to deal with this, we have had to furlough our ambassadors, and we have had to turn off the heating and air conditioning system during the spring. This has enabled the museum to operate with lower costs and preserve a small operating budget. As summer comes, we will be forced to turn the air conditioning back on as the humidity levels will have major impact on our exhibits. It is the operational funds to protect our exhibits that is the most problematical issue that we face. The MVM from the beginning has had a strong volunteer base and that continues to this day. We have volunteers that continue to step up to the plate and will provide necessary services as we face the future. The MVM remains strong, but the lack of funds will change what we do over the foreseeable future.
While we have canceled the golf tournament, we still need donations. Please send donations to: Maryland Veterans Museum, P.O. Box 2123 La Plata, MD 20646.
The MVM is an all-volunteer nonprofit and all operating funds are generated by donations and our fundraising events. Some of you had already donated to the museum and paid fees for the tournament. We would like to ask that anybody who has already paid fees, that we simply are able to keep those funds and to use them to reserve a place for you for a future golf opportunity. We are working with the Swan Point Country Club for some other options for golf and will keep you apprised of new developments.
We are truly appreciative of the many donations from the club to the museum.
We will have a tournament in 2021. If, on the other hand, you wish to have your money returned, please advise us and we will promptly return it to you. Again, any donations are truly appreciated. At the present time, I am advised that any donations exceeding $300 is now tax deductible.
On behalf of the Swan Point Veterans and the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, our best wishes for your health and safety.