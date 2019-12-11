You may think of La Plata as a small-town community untouched by and immune to the intolerance, intimidation and humiliation tactics of radical leftists. But with the arrest of Jerry Feith on Nov. 30, that illusion is shattered.
Mr. Feith, who supports President Trump and wears a uniquely-designed Trump hat, was handcuffed and removed from the La Plata Walmart with a cadre of police cruisers parked and waiting for him in front of the store. Onlookers gawked, probably wondering what horrible crime this man committed.
Mr. Feith’s trial date is Jan. 14. At that time, the truth, not the story fabricated and recounted in the police briefs in the Dec. 4 issue of the Maryland Independent, will be told.
The reality is that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by tyrannical communist-fascists. If you are a registered Democrat who values the right to free speech, the right to bear arms, freedom of religion and believes in the sanctity of human life, the wisest move you can make is to change your party affiliation.
Go to the election board on Charles Street in La Plata, and take two minutes to fill out the form. Do it for yourself, your family, your community and your country.
Bernadette Smith, Welcome