Ed Sapp wrote a letter, “Thought of children not exposed to art shakes soul,” Sept. 25, disagreeing with a letter I wrote, which posited that we should not require children to study literature, creative writing, art, or music as part of their k-12 or college curriculum. Sapp did so by writing movingly and in detail about the integral part that the arts played in the advance of civilization, as well as the individual benefits they give to each of us.
I, of course, agree with everything Sapp wrote in praise of the subjects I want to make optional. Nobody loves the creative works that humanity has produced more than I do. I read Shakespeare and Milton for fun. I listen to Vincent Price’s reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s the Raven about once every two weeks. Creativity in entertainment is one of the best parts of being human. As pundit Kyle Kulinski explained, art and entertainment are, quite literally, some of the chief ingredients for world peace. He asked rhetorically “What happens when someone is exposed to that? They like it. They like it. They fall in love with certain plots in different shows. … If you have entertainment, people actually learn, or they accept the idea that there is nothing wrong with valuing life on this earth. You want to laugh. You want to have a good time. You want to smile. You want to be with friends. So, if the entertainment fosters that kind of culture, that’s positive. As opposed to if you’re only non-stop learning dogmatic beliefs and religion and ultra-nationalism, that’s a bad thing (Secular Talk).” Given all of these positive qualities, I in no way meant to downplay the value of the arts.
Sapp objected to my point that knowledge of art and literature is not required to be a well-informed citizen. While the arts are required on a large scale in a truly great civilization, a great civilization does not require that every member of it is trained in art, especially if those members don’t desire the training. Citizens can get through their lives without having studied fiction and music in a formal classroom, while being enriched by whatever works capture their attention.
Furthermore, Sapp created a false dichotomy by arguing that if we don’t force children to study art in school, we are somehow cheating them of it. As I speculated in my article, we may actually be spoiling the classics for children by applying academic pressure to the study of the classics. Exams, grades, and term papers shouldn’t be mixed with beautiful music or masterful literature. Compulsory fun isn’t fun. Art should be consumed in the amount that person appreciating it wants to consume it. Art will certainly not disappear just because children aren’t forced to study it in school. Talented and passionate people will carry it on willingly, and those who truly love it will continue to run to it.
T.J. Foster, Lexington Park