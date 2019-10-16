I am responding to the recent article in the Maryland Independent Newspaper. “Foes want end to Fresh Start,” Oct. 4.
There is a straightforward fix to this program, and it would save the county taxpayers $452,200.
Take part in the lives of your children.
It is up to you as a parent to ensure your children’s behavior is not affecting the learning environment of children that want to learn. As the old saying goes, “The apple does not fall far from the tree.” They learn from you.
If the child needs to be removed from their school, and be relocated after all other resources have been utilized, then so be it.
The Fresh Start program is for the safety of other students and school staff and to assist the child to learn proper social skills. If you do not agree with the Fresh Start program and are truly worried about the stigma, and the segregation your child may suffer, then foster an environment at home that teaches proper behavior.
Children are learning how to behave in society at this age. I believe this is the intent of the Fresh Start program.
To do just that: offer the child a Fresh Start in the school community.
Donald Poole, Waldorf