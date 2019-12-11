I am writing today in response to a Sept. 13 letter to the editor, “Make the studying of arts optional for willing participants,” submitted by T.J. Foster. I appreciate Foster’s interest in this topic, particularly with in regard to preserving the valuable time of busy students and allowing them to approach the arts on their own terms.
Unfortunately, Foster’s letter lacks any facts to back up its arguments. Although Foster says the studies of literature, art, music and creative writing aren’t “necessary to be sufficiently educated” and “aren’t needed to be an informed citizen,” multiple studies contradict this.
Foster argues that arts classes aren’t as important as core subjects and that being required to take them puts pressure on students and makes the subject matter uninteresting. There’s no support to either of these arguments, but let’s just take for granted that they’re true — well, so what? You could make this same argument about any other academic subject, whether it’s geography, history, math or science. These are not reasons to stop something from being a requirement.
The arts are actually more likely to engage students in their education than to turn them off of it. Back in 2011, President Barack Obama’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities released a study called “Reinvesting in Arts Education,” which found that students who are engaged in arts programs tend to be higher achievers, as reflected in everything from their GPAs to their standardized test scores.
The study also noted that arts education tends to teach students valuable life skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, teamwork and self-confidence. These are skills that any employer would be wise to look for in a job candidate, even if Foster wants to claim that artistic skills “aren’t used to perform most jobs.” For years, the Society for Human Resource Management and similar organizations have emphasized that employers favor these exact skills, as well as creativity and innovation.
Foster makes the claim that students can easily seek arts education from outside programs, private lessons and the local library. Seriously? This is probably the most classist, oblivious argument since Marie Antoinette was told her peasants couldn’t afford bread and she replied, “Let them eat cake.” Such options are great if students come from affluent families that can afford outside programs or live in well-served areas with good library systems, but what if they don’t?
Let’s not forget that these are the students who need arts access the most. According to a 2015 study by the Arts Education Partnership that was published in the Journal of Cultural Economics, high schoolers who have arts education are less likely to drop out of school. This makes it even more important for low-income communities to have good arts programs, as they tend to have higher dropout rates compared with high-income communities.
Most importantly, the arts reinforce and provide practical application of knowledge students gain in their core subjects. A musician needs to understand fractions to figure out how long to hold a note. A painter uses math by applying the concepts of proportions and ratios to ensure a work is visually balanced. Literature and theater bring stories to life that will help students better understand history or world cultures.
Being enrolled in arts classes is just as good for students as core academic classes, physical education classes and home economics classes. Students deserve a system that provides the opportunities and structure they need to grow up to be well-rounded adults upon graduation. Arguments that belittle the value of these secondary programs and classes do a true disservice to public education.
Dylan Roche, Arnold