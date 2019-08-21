The Brandywine Mattawoman Energy power plant should not be built. Only dissenters attended the public hearing held by the Public Service Commission two weeks ago. It is summer and yet the deadline for public comment is Aug. 14.
Those are just the statistics of the case, but there are so many reasons stated by area residents in opposition. Here are some: increased noise only a half mile from Brandywine Elementary School; plant enlargement plans will make it closer to Brandywine Road which has a lot of traffic; potential for a pipeline leak or explosion; climate change; air and water pollution; Maryland made the goal of 2030 for 50% renewables; Maryland banned fracking and this will likely use fracked gas; Brandywine already has three power plants; traffic; and they went on and on. We do not need one more power plant. There is no good reason for it. If we needed the electricity, the two other gas power plants in Brandywine should be sufficient.
No one received a personal letter of invitation to the public hearing or got information from the Public Service Commission about this plant coming so close to residents, businesses that include the post office, and a public school.
This is a majority African American community, which also makes this an environmental justice issue.
Please help the public be aware of the upcoming PSC meeting on Aug. 28 when the case will be decided.
Joyce Dowling, Brandywine