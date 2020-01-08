One in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s disease. The only leading cause of death in the U.S. that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed, it is imperative that we have elected officials who are working to make Alzheimer’s a national priority.
As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, I thank Rep. Anthony G. Brown (Md., 4th) for being a champion in Congress for the 110,000 Maryland residents living with Alzheimer’s.
I have cared for a loved one with Alzheimer’s. I am grateful that Rep. Brown supported $350 million in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health, just recently approved by the House. With the help of the Senate and the president, we are one step closer to a world without Alzheimer’s.
Please join me in thanking Rep. Brown for his support in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/maryland for free resources for families facing Alzheimer’s.
Sabrina McLean, Camp Springs
The writer is an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association.