As anticipated, the General Assembly is considering Senate Bill/House Bill 1, the Built to Learn Act of 2020. The Built to Learn Act authorizes the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $2.2 billion in revenue bonds for public school construction. This is good news for students and teachers.
The problem lies in how these funds will be distributed. Under the current legislation, seven counties in Maryland would receive about 87% of the funding, leaving the remaining 17 counties with only 11.5% of the funding. Those 17 remaining counties, including Charles County, educate 25% of the state’s total student population.
Charles County Public Schools would like to see this money distributed more evenly among school districts, and we stand ready to assist our local delegation as they advocate for us in Annapolis. Recently, we sent a letter to the delegation outlining amendments that would bring more of the Built to Learn Act funding to Charles County, and we appreciate their willingness to support these amendments.
One of our highest priorities when it comes to school facilities is to renovate open space schools to create better learning environments for students and staff. Receiving our fair share of state school construction funding is essential to meet this goal.
During a meeting with our delegates last November, we were encouraged to have an ongoing relationship with them as they work to represent the needs of Charles County.
We appreciate this mindset and look forward to providing information and support for the delegation as they advocate for local needs, and bring much needed state funding to Charles County.
Kimberly A. Hill, La Plata
The writer is superintendent of schools for Charles County Public Schools.