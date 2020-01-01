On Sunday, Dec. 15, I attempted to watch a movie on Turner Classic Movies and was informed on the screen by Comcast Cable that this station was not authorized. Thinking this was in error, I called Comcast. I was greeted with a recorded message stating that TCM was moved to the tier 4 sports entertainment package that costs and additional $9.99 per month and will no longer be available with Expanded Basic or Digital Preferred packages. Obviously, they were expecting outraged subscribers.
After eventually speaking with a representative, I was informed that this information was provided on a bill that I received on Oct. 29 and to take effect Dec. 13. Sure enough, I found it among the various additional informational messages that few read. I wondered what anyone interested in watching old black-and-white movies would have in common with those wanting tier 4 sports packages for an additional fee. Absolutely nothing!
Once again, we are being ripped off by Comcast. In effect, we lose a station we have been getting for years but continue paying the same rate. This amounts to a rate increase. We already have hundreds of stations from which to choose that we don’t want and are now being asked to select more that we won’t watch for an extra fee to still receive one we have been watching for years. This is outrageous. I’ll bet most of us watch about 10 to 15 stations, at best. Why can’t we select our own individual package of stations and pay accordingly?
Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren stated this past August, “Comcast consistently ranks as the United States’ most hated companies by consumers. When you eliminate a competitive market and replace it with regional monopolies or duopolies, providers have no incentive to improve their service.” This is one of the few things with which I am in complete agreement with her.
Our local governments (the Charles County Board of Commissioners and the La Plata Town Council) with whom Comcast has cable franchise agreements have been made aware of the problems consumers face with Comcast. Some of this involves allowing Comcast to operate long after the franchise agreements have expired (county government over two years, Town of La Plata one year and 10 months and still no agreement), charging customers for digital adapters after telling them they were free, and not affording citizens and customers who have complaints the opportunity to have them addressed through independent arbitration.
This needs to change now. On the digital adapter issue alone, Comcast has been allowed to make hundreds of thousands of dollars. If our local representatives are this uncaring and weak, they need to be changed. Comcast should not be allowed to operate with signals that no digital adapter could possibly unscramble.
Michael Runfola, La Plata