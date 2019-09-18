I surely agree with Susan Lohman’s thoughts on litter in Charles County, “Charles County wouldn’t look like a dump if people had common decency, cared” in the Sept. 13 edition. Litter is a disgrace.
A new deterrent would seem to be at hand. We have accepted red light cameras and speed cameras as necessary to make our roads safer. Perhaps it is time to consider using similar technology to thwart people who litter, while making our county cleaner.
Many drivers now have cameras in their vehicles. It would be great if the owners could submit video clips of people littering. These videos could be the basis for fines. It might even be possible to use the fines to pay people for the video clips.
We could change our signs to read “No littering. You are being filmed. Violators will be prosecuted.”
Dale Thomas, La Plata