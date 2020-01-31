The political division in Washington may have some spillover down in Charles County.
Recently I attended a courtroom in which an elderly man was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. The gentleman’s crime? He was in Walmart and was wearing a “Trump” hat and had given a copy of pro-Trump literature to some fellow shoppers, but only to anyone who asked for one. So he was not actually soliciting.
Apparently a “security officer” (not an official police officer) objected and told him to leave. Eyewitnesses told me he had done nothing wrong, but the police were called and arrested the gentleman, handcuffed him, and humiliatingly perp-walked him out of the store. Arresting an elderly man with no criminal record — seriously?
The court case was continued due to the failure of the state’s witness, the “security officer,” to appear. Supposedly he had recently been in the hospital.
I understand Walmart management now wants no part of the trespassing charge, since they probably do not want the negative publicity or a lawsuit, and they want to drop that charge.
But, without the trespassing charge, the disorderly conduct charge has no merit.
So I ask, why is the state’s attorney even prosecuting this petty charge? I served on a jury in Charles County a while back in which a white officer charged a black man with disorderly conduct because he used the “F” word toward him.
The state’s attorney lost that one when our jury quickly threw it out. I hope the white gentleman who was charged by the black “security officer” gets a similar jury.
Whether racism was a factor in either case is irrelevant. Both charges were unnecessary.
There are significant crimes and offenses in Charles County which deserve real court proceedings.
This situation does not measure up.
As the 5th Congressional 2016 Trump Campaign chairman, I am ashamed that wearing a Trump hat can lead to a petty arrest. I will continue to wear mine, even in Walmart.
Jim Crawford, Bryantown