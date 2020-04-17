I am writing to you today to tell you about the best pet in the world — cats. I have several reasons for finding felines to be the best companions.
They are smart, they give you your space when you need it, and they are independent.
They do not need you to do much for them.
They are like a less needy best friend.
They always know when you are down and come to try to cheer you up.
They can be very entertaining especially when playing with a laser or cat nip toys; or even an empty box can provide hours of entertainment.
As far as care goes, you just need to take care of a litter box if the they are indoor cats and keep them up to date on their vaccines.
Cats are very self-sufficient: they can fend for themselves in nature and get their own food if need be.
They even bring you a “treat” or “surprise” to your doorstep to take care of you.
In summary cats are great pets.
Cameron Jackman-Gordon, La Plata
The writer is working on getting his Boys Scouts Communications Merit Badge.