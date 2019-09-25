Although detailed accounts of Hispanics in the armed forces were not kept until the 1970s, according to the Pew Center for Latino Studies, Hispanics have been an integral part of America for generations. Spaniard Bernardo de Galvez, governor of the Louisiana Territory, provided George Washington with gunpowder, rifles and supplies, and raised an army of Spanish and Cuban soldiers, among others, which beat off the British attack, foiling a British plan to overpower the American colonies. The Texas city of Galveston is named in his honor.
Up to and including the Vietnam War, Hispanics had earned the Congressional Medal of Honor 43 times, far greater than their numerical representation in the civilian population in the U.S. Many Latinos were inaccurately tracked as Caucasian or African American, such as Esteban Hotesse, a Dominican native who immigrated to the country as a child, enlisted during World War II and served in the lauded Tuskegee Airmen brigade.
Hispanics have also influenced our legal system. The concept of community property in which spouses are considered equal partners of all assets is derived from Mexican law. And in 2009, Sonia Sotomayor broke every ceiling by becoming the first U.S. Supreme Court Justice of Hispanic heritage.
Other highlights include:
Puerto Rican-born Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez performed the most extensive face transplant in history in 2013.
In 1995, Mario Molina won the Nobel Prize in chemistry regarding the dangers of chlorofluorocarbons on earth’s protective ozone layer.
Bolivian-born Jaime Escalante transformed Garfield High School in East Los Angeles into a national symbol of academic achievement. Check out the movie “Stand and Deliver.”
Ballroom dancing without merengue, salsa and tango? Music without Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, JLo and Selena Gomez? All were preceded by pioneers like Gloria Estefan, who crossed over into mainstream music, topping charts with hits like “Conga.” Estefan is also recognized for her humanitarian efforts around hurricane and AIDS relief.
And right here in Charles County, Hispanics represent 5.4% of the population, with ancestry primarily from El Salvador (7%) and Mexico (6%). The county was No. 85 on the “Top 101 counties with the highest percentage of residents relocating from foreign countries between 2010-2011,” according to City-Data.com.
From military to pop culture to sports, Hispanics are an integral part of the U.S., and appropriately, these contributions are commemorated during Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
There’s a lot to celebrate over four weeks and food is a great way to draw folks to team meetings, have some fun and open the dialogue to encourage inclusion. So order some tacos, plantain fries, pupusas and tortillas with salsa — and celebrate. Check out the downloadable Hispanic Heritage Month: The Essential Toolkit to get some additional ideas: https://hispanictoolkit.com/.
By the way, salsa outsells ketchup 2-to-1 and is the No. 1 condiment sold in the United States.