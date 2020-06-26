Charles County Fair Fourth of July fireworks show canceled for safety

The Fourth of July fireworks at the Charles County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The Fair Board held a meeting on Tuesday, May 26, deciding to cancel the 4th of July fireworks at the fairgrounds. There were many factors in reaching this decision including county commissioners’ and the governor’s phases and concerns of packed seating areas creating potential exposures for the attending public. We also do not know when Charles County will move into a phase of recovery allowing large gatherings.
The board has been closely monitoring COVID-19 data from local, state and federal health officials. While some restrictions have recently been lifted and businesses are beginning to re-open, most are requiring strict safety measures, including social distancing, wearing of masks and temperature checks. The evidence that this disease spreads quickly and easily when people are in densely populated areas has led several agencies to continue their recommendation to avoid mass gatherings.
The safety of all attendee’s, volunteers, vendors and staff, who are so important to putting on this successful event, has always been the number one top priority, and that cannot be compromised under any circumstance. Canceling is the responsible choice for the Fair Board to do its part to support community health and safety, and to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
We have tremendously loyal attendee’s, vendors, partners and a fireworks staff. For that, we are forever grateful, and our greatest responsibility is to ensure that the fair remains strong and resilient for future generations.
Glenn R. Belmore, La Plata
The writer is president of the board for Charles County Fair Inc.