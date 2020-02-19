Commissioner President Reuben Collins’ recent letter (“Recent events show we need a new government structure,” Feb. 5) suggesting Charles County change to a charter form of government reminded us that Charles County considered but rejected that proposal twice in the past 20 years.
I was appointed to serve on the Form of Government Committee back in 1999, and was often its spokesperson. The committee unanimously recommended the code home rule government and the county voted to adopt it. In short, code gives the commissioners greater latitude in adopting laws without having the state legislature approve them.
We spent a year carefully studying code vs. charter government and determined that code is far preferable to charter for counties under about 600,000 in population. Only the few largest counties have charter, and other counties have consistently rejected it.
Charles voters also rejected charter recently when many sheriff and fire department members opposed it because they know how counties with charter, i.e. a county executive and a council, reorganize those departments to have them appointed and only accountable to the county executive. That is why those counties develop a large police force and then their elected sheriff and deputies are relegated to courtroom bailiffs, prison guards and serving papers. Also local volunteer firefighters and EMTs are typically replaced with paid employees.
Fortunately there is a reasonable solution to the issue of better representation for county citizens. Charles needs to adopt electing county commissioners by district rather than all elected at large. Commissioner Collins and I have both supported this proposal for years, and he recently assured me he still supports it. The other four commissioners also should.
Moreover, some jurisdictions also wisely elect all local officials without party affiliation listed on the ballot, just as Charles County already does for school board candidates. This method favors election by informed voters and minimizes simple name and party recognition as voting preferences. This would be in Charles County’s best interest and the best positive step until our population reaches that of the largest counties and then, and only then, reconsiders going to a charter form of government.
Both of these changes would probably only require the commissioners adopting them.
But if it is determined that a ballot question is necessary for them, then 2020 is the year to make it happen.
Jim Crawford, Bryantown