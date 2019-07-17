With a background of over 50 years in the field of operational synoptic meteorology, I am a climate change skeptic. I have observed, analyzed and forecasted the weather at numerous locations in all four hemispheres, researched and wrote weather forecasting studies, and was elected to the American Meteorological Society in 1983.
For climate change to occur, there must be a long-term change in weather system patterns, which I do not see. What I do see is climate predictions based on theoretical computer models. Large-scale climate change can occur due to long-term variations in solar energy; changes in the Earth’s orbit and the orientation of the Earth’s axis; the volume of greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor); the carbon dioxide content of the oceans; increased volcanic activity; changes in ocean temperatures and currents; and decreased vegetation coverage.
In my opinion, global warming is the result of two effects of overpopulation — excessive greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation — creating an imbalance in emissions vs. absorption. The “tree huggers” are right: Reduce air pollution and save the trees. The “New Green Deal” is flawed because it is political, not scientific.
Recently it was said that the cause of climate change could be bovine flatulence, otherwise known as cattle farting and belching. Anthropologists suspect that when tens of millions of bison roamed North America, the migration of indigenous tribes was in part dictated by wind-flow patterns requiring movement upwind of the massive herds. However, the animals did provide an abundant supply of new green energy in the form of buffalo dung as a fuel source. The National Institutes of Health are reportedly conducting a study to determine if the mass slaughter of buffalo in the late 1800s resulted in a significant decrease in greenhouse gases.
Rather than become vegan and cease the consumption of beef, the solution appears to be to add Gas-X to the animal feed. A worldwide vegan diet might actually prove counterproductive to the climate, because vegetables can increase humans’ “breaking wind” and expelling hydrogen sulfide, which may result in more people’s falling victim to “silent but deadly” environmental incidents. The credibility of some of the people on climate change appears to be based on having slept in a Holiday Inn Express and having watched the movie “Day After Tomorrow.” Politicians and cattle have something in common. Both are full of it.
Vernon Gray, California