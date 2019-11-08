Aristotle wrote that “Time is a measure of change” (Physics IV, 10-13). We who live in the limited time that has been given to us are certainly aware of change. The seasons, our own aging, the grass and the snow, are all reminders of change. Climate change is a reality that we experience every day, but it is not the reality of doom as portrayed by many scientists, politicians, and a misinformed and misled citizenry. Climate is a condition of the weather at any given time. It has to do with nature which Webster’s (1979) defined as “the inherent character or basic constitution of a person or thing” or “a creative and controlling force in the universe.” If there is a “creative and controlling force in the universe,” there is also a creator and controller.
Those who demand that government become involved in changing the climate are ignoring the limitations of humanity. Alphonse de Lamartine, poet and politician (1790-1869), said, “Limited in his nature, infinite in his desires, man is a fallen god who remembers the heavens.” (Meditations Poetiques, 1820) When we forget that we are “fallen,” our desires, our solutions, become twisted, bizarre barbaric, vulgar, malignant, inhuman, and we think we can control the heavens.
Swedish behavioral scientist Magnus Soderlund suggested that eating the bodies of the dead could be a means of combatting climate change (Swedish TV 4, Sept. 6, 2019). Persons who suggest that cannibalism can solve any problem must have forgotten to take their medication that morning. Humanity can be led into grave error especially when those who should speak the truth refuse to do so out of fear of losing the favor of men, or being cast down from a lucrative position. Many do profit from deceit and deceit leads to corruption which eats away the foundations of society beginning with the family and all that we associate as being human.
Marriage is redefined. Baby organs are harvested and sold. Children claim they do not know whether the are male or female. Suicides escalate. Drug use becomes a cancer destroying the young. Corruption and greed eat away at government and other institutions. The dignity of the human person is swallowed by the rule of the mob. Nature rebels at the sight of unnatural human behavior. Climate change is a necessity. But the only “climate” we can change is that in our minds and our hearts, the “weather” in our homes, schools, politics, media, religion. Our reasoning has become grotesque, distorted to the point where we think we can stop hurricanes and floods but not control our own broken nature.
Paul, who once thought he had all the answers finally understood fallen human nature. He said, “People will be self-centered and lovers of money, proud, haughty, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, irreligious, callous, implacable, slanderous, licentious, brutal, hating what is good, traitors, reckless, conceited lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, as they make a pretense of religion but deny its power” (2 Tim, 3:2-5). A quick glance at our world today brings home the truth of Paul’s words. The wind will blow and the rain will fall and houses built on sand will wash away. When we rebel against our own human nature, nature will rebel against us. “Climate” change is a most crucial necessity — but it begins within our hearts.