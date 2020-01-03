You have printed at least two articles in the past several weeks regarding the resignation of Chris Butler, La Plata boys soccer coach. For the past 20 years I have encountered Coach Butler in almost every one of his professional endeavors: high school coach, club and recreational team coach and classroom teacher — my roles being referee, competing coach and teaching colleague.
At no time did I ever not see him with a friendly smile, a kind word or a valuable piece of advice. With his resignation from coaching, we are losing a great asset — not soon to be replaced or replicated. His teams reflected his character and personality — well-mannered, hard-working and a pleasant joy to be with. When opposing teams and referees saw La Plata on their schedules, they knew they would be dealing with a first class team led by a first class coach. Along with countless others, I will miss him on the sidelines. Many have been so lucky to have played for Coach Butler. Many more, unfortunately, will miss that opportunity in the future.
Arthur Iwanicki, Waldorf