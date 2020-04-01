Columns should not have been discontinued

Has our local paper really lost its mind?
The Enterprise recently canceled three women’s columns: Audrey Ridgell’s “Around the County,” Jamie Drake’s “Outdoors” and Megan Johnson’s “Right, Meg?”. I am so angry they would even consider doing this. No explanations given, just a goodbye notice in each person’s column last week.
I want to know why they were dismissed from this paper. Audrey’s column served our county for well over 45 years. She kept us informed of what activities were ongoing and events we could attend as well as hear news shared by families.
Jamie Drake took over her father’s column and actually in my opinion widened the audience to include a women’s perspective and insight. She provided a useful knowledge about wildlife and the new laws concerning fishing and hunting, as well as many activities families could do together. I enjoyed hearing about her family’s outdoor adventures and explorations.
Megan Johnson’s column was my muse. I looked forward to hearing about her family and the challenges she constantly faced being a new mother of two. She could brightened up anyone’s lousy day. I always got a chuckle hearing her stories. She spoke the plain truth. I shall miss them all, terribly. I have been a subscriber for over 38 years.
Dee Wolfe, Mechanicsville