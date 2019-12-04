This letter was sent to Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II on Oct. 6 and has not received a response. A copy was sent to the Maryland Independent on Nov. 26.
I am writing you concerning the School Construction Excise Tax.
This tax, enacted May 30, 2015, authorizes, but does not mandate, the county commissioners of Charles County the right to impose a fair share school construction excise tax against the owner of real property that is improved by new residential development. The underlying premise for this tax is that new residential development will increase the school population necessitating the construction of additional school facilities, therefore, those residents should bear the financial obligation for such school construction.
I submit that this premise does not apply to all purchasers of new residential property. Current residents of Charles County who have owned a home in the county do not impact the school population when they sell their existing home and purchase a newly constructed home. Because there is not a need for additional school facilities in this case, these homeowners should not be required to bear the financial obligation for new school construction.
Therefore, I strongly request the Charles County commissioners grant a waiver of this excise tax for any resident of Charles County who sold their primary residence located in Charles County and then purchased a newly constructed residence as their primary residence.
There is one other category of new home purchaser which is deserving of a waiver of this tax and that is those military veterans who have been rated by the Veterans Administration as 100% service connected disabled. This category of homeowner, or their surviving spouse, is exempt from payment of property tax.
While this excise tax is technically not a “property” tax because it is not calculated on the value of the property, it is in fact a tax on property. Therefore, in recognition of the impact their military service has on their lives, the commissioners should exempt them from this tax.
I look forward to your prompt and positive action on these issues.
Noah L. Weinberger, La Plata