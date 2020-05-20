Commissioners decided to follow rather than lead

We are now in our third month of sheltering in place and now understand we will be doing this for two more weeks because our county commissioners have decided to follow the lead of Prince George’s County. Why?
Charles County is not Prince George’s County and does not compare. Charles County has had about 850 cases with about 60 deaths from the virus with more than half occurring in nursing homes in the county. Prince George’s County has had over 11,000 cases and 400 deaths due to the virus.
We elected our commissioners to represent us, not Prince George’s. We elected delegates and a senator to also represent us. Were they the most qualified, or were they elected for another reason?
I believe our citizens who did not bother to vote are at fault. We have an election coming up for United States Congress. I have received my Primary Ballot and will cast it in hopes of getting the best qualified person to represent us in District 5. Ask yourself who is most qualified and will represent us as they should.
It is your job to research candidates and select the best of the best. Each of them have a website you can use to help in making the best decision.
Sadly, we cannot replace our county commissioners this election. I hope they will reconsider their decision to stall Charles County for two more weeks.
It is your job to call them and express yourself and request that our closed facilities be reopened after having proved they are ready. We need a group of people to inspect each facility and put a seal on the door that they have passed. I believe our health department is highly qualified to perform this task. We also need to respect the virus and take measures to protect ourselves in order to stop this monster.
Millie Havrilla, La Plata