Commissioners' decision reduces the county's regional leadership

On May 14 the Charles County Board of Commissioners voted to delay Maryland’s phase one Roadmap to Recovery until May 29. I attended a rally on May 15 to show my displeasure with that decision. About 100 of us listened to several local business owners tell us what the delays meant to their businesses. One small business owner (estate sales) had begun an estate sale, complete with hand sanitizer and proper social distancing being practiced. However, during the sale, she was snitched out to local authorities, who told her to stop the sale.
After Governor Hogan announced his Roadmap to Recovery on May 13, a salon owner spent the next day disinfecting her salon and put in place proper measures to maintain safety from COVID-19, only to have to close back up because the Charles County commissioners voted to delay phase one by at least two weeks. Another small business owner had taken Governor Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery initiative and had implemented procedures to open up shop in his parking lot — again only to have to shelve the plans for at least another two weeks. It has been estimated that 40% of the small businesses will not survive COVID-19. Be advised, some of La Plata’s tony shops will become vacant storefronts.
When I moved to Charles County over 47 years ago, I moved into a fast growing county which was the de facto leader for the tri-county region (Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties). Among others, we staged the tobacco auctions and housed the animal shelter for the tri-county region and presented a mostly unified voting bloc in Annapolis.
Fast forward 47 years, Charles County is still fast growing. On May 14 the Charles County commissioners voted to delay Maryland’s phase one Roadmap to Recovery until at least May 29. Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II stated that he is “committed to a regional approach to reopening our economy.” By voting to delay phase one, it is obvious that Charles County has swallowed the Kool-Aid and become a stepchild of Prince Georges County at the expense of being a major player in the tri-county region.
So much for history and tradition!
Sidney O. Marcus III, Waldorf