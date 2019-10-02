I don’t oppose the expansion of the Zekiah Rural Legacy area but do ask the Commissioners to correct the blatant social and economic inequities and injustice of how property owners in the east side of the county are treated versus property owners in the Watershed Conservation District.
Since 1998, officials have spent $18.5 million preserving 29 properties totaling 4,377 acres under the program. That is good — property owners should be compensated when the government takes their land or limits the owner’s ability to develop their property and decreases its value.
But in 2016, Charles County downzoned over 35,000 acres, far more than the 4,377 acres, and affected over 9,000 property owners — without any compensation whatsoever.
And they did it in an area that was not designated a priority preservation area until 2016 when the commissioners unilaterally made the WCD a PPA. Again it was the commissioners not the planning commission that did this.
Conversely, the Zekiah Rural Legacy Area and the Nanjemoy Area have long been designated as PPAs. If I am correct a former county rural commission in the early 2000s recommended those areas for downzoning to one dwelling per 20 acres. The prior rural commission did not recommend the WCD area be downzoned. Those county commissioners rejected that proposal, and those property owners in the Cobb Neck area, Nanjemoy area and the Zekiah remain today zoned at one dwelling unit per 3 acres and with no limitation on the amount of impervious surface they can construct on their properties.
In the WCD, we sit today with over 9,000 property owners who are limited to one dwelling unit per 20 acres and a requirement that they can only have 8% impervious surface on their land. This is not just, it is not right and it creates social and economic injustice.
To those who say we need to support a new Nanjemoy/Mattawoman rural legacy area, that does not correct the injustice to WCD residents. Nanjemoy is still zoned one dwelling per 3 acres, and they will be compensated based upon this. Property owners in the WCD/Mattawoman area would only be compensated based on one dwelling per 20 acres and have no retention of development rights.
The only way to make it just is to return the WCD to its prior zoning and then compensate the owners based on that zoning.
I urge the commissioners to do the right thing and fix this injustice.
Jason Henry, Indian Head