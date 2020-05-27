Commissioners need to open our churches

The First Amendment to the Constitution is clear: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; ….” The Charles County commissioners, however, voted 3-2 to prohibit the opening of our local churches for Sunday worship. They have gone beyond Congress and the Maryland governor in making this decision. We can buy a cart of groceries on Sunday, or a bag of mulch, and even seek out the services of an abortionist, but the county commissioners say we cannot attend church services. We should be greatly concerned that these elected officials, less than a handful, can prohibit Sunday worship. Many of us, including some religious leaders, do not appear to be alarmed. Yet, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supporters,” said President George Washington.
Religion and morality, however, are not supported by many of those elected to a public office. We do have a president and many who support him who understand what President George Washington was talking about —and they are despised by the left. According to the Mindszenty Report (May 2020), “Many elected officials have a way of getting very rich as public servants. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband, Paul who owns financial consulting and real estate firms, have made a fortune. Many of her husband’s consulting fees have come from overseeing federal contracts. Nancy and her husband’s combined net worth, close to $140 million, has come mostly through her political connections (Barron’s, March 29, 2020).” We should be greatly concerned when those in elected office grow very rich. This does not exclude presidents who almost boasted about their poverty before their election and now live in multi-million-dollar mansions. Where are the watchdogs?
When the free exercise of religion is prohibited by a county, when the doors of churches are closed worldwide, when prayer is prohibited in a public school, when we dare not say the Pledge of Allegiance because it is offensive to a non-American, when we dare not utter the word ”God” or open a Bible in a class room, or an unborn baby has not the right to live, should we not be concerned? Wake up, America, your freedom is being drained into the swamp of greed and self-righteousness. “If we say, ‘we have not sinned’ we make Him a liar and His word finds no place in us,” 1 John, 1:10. Sinners, like myself, need the doors of our churches opened — today!
We do not worship governments. We do worship the living God of heaven and earth. Contrary to what some of our “leaders” have said, America is a Christian nation founded on Christian principles, and those who oppose Christianity are making war against God himself. Open our churches.
Anthony Barrasso, Newburg