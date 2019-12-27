The U.S. Congress worked across party lines to increase investment for the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program. The final budget deal between Congress and President Trump contains an important increase of $12 million to restore the Chesapeake Bay to a total of $85 million. I am grateful to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen for their leadership and working across the aisle to ensure that EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program can provide states and local communities the money needed to help save the bay.
The Chesapeake Bay Program is a critical program to improve water quality in the bay and its watershed that involves six states (Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, New York) and the District of Columbia working together with the EPA for a healthier Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. We only have until 2025 to put in place programs to restore the bay ecosystem Thanks to our congressional leadership in Maryland, this increase will help us to get the job done.
The Chesapeake Bay is a national treasure. It is an important economic resource through the jobs it provides in the seafood industry and the recreational tourism industries through fishing and boating. Those industries rely on a healthy Chesapeake Bay ecosystem that provides habitat for fish, crabs, oysters, birds, waterfowl and other wildlife. We need to protect the gains we have made in cleaning up the Bay ecosystem and increase our efforts to improve the quality of the water that flows into the bay. The Chesapeake Bay Program is important because it helps pay for on-the-ground measures that reduce pollution in local streams, like the Port Tobacco River, the Mattawoman Creek and the Potomac River that flow into the bay.
Bill Berry, Waldorf