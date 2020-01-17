Crain Commons has filed again to build 76 townhomes and a 10,250-square-foot commercial retail center at Croom Road and Crain Highway.
To become a person of record with Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission to speak at the hearing Jan. 23 and to be notified about hearing dates and other issues a link is provided below.
The developers had proposed last year to build 76 townhomes and commercial retail under parent case #4-17039 but they withdrew their application at the hearing after a large portion of the community showed up to oppose the development and also wrote in as persons of record once the comment period was opened.
Enter case No. 4-18016 in the link when asked for case info: www.mncppcapps.org/planning/Person_of_Record/.
Sean LaGrand, Brandywine